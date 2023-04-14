From the lows of 2018 floods, Cyril’s brand from Kerala makes mark in the world

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The 2018 floods wrecked Cyril Paul financially, and he was left struggling to piece his life back together. It was then that the Cheranallur native decided to pick up the pieces of his soap powder business and rebuild his life - by employing the mantra of value addition.

The soaps, creams and herbal products made at Cyril’s home-based unit have even made a mark in the global market. They are in demand in Europe -- especially in Sweden, Germany and Ireland -- and are also sold in many domestic airports. Registered in 2015, it took a deluge for Cyaan International to go truly international.

“We have an outlet near our manufacturing unit. Our products are also available in some shops, at expos and even inside the airport,” the 42-year-old said.

“The demand in European countries is mostly for our soaps. But Europeans require standard clearance certificates to introduce new products into the continent,” Cyril said. The products will be available at Supplyco outlets from April 22. His profit margin is around 10%. Cyril’s wife, Anitha, a pharmacist, has also been key to the growth of the company -- an MSME registered with Kudumbashree.

“Anitha helped me develop the formulae for the soap and creams. She was very particular about quality,” he said.

The team employs Kudumbashree units to manufacture the products. “We have six employees. We have also employed seven Kudumbashree units to pack the products. Some widows also work for us,” said Cyril.

Packaging also sets his products apart -- wrapped as they are in palm tree spathe.“We collect the material from Malappuram and Alappuzha,” he said. Packing six soaps in one tray is another unique idea used to sell the products. Cyril has had his struggles as demand keeps fluctuating. His focus is now on local markets.

KOCHI: The 2018 floods wrecked Cyril Paul financially, and he was left struggling to piece his life back together. It was then that the Cheranallur native decided to pick up the pieces of his soap powder business and rebuild his life - by employing the mantra of value addition. The soaps, creams and herbal products made at Cyril’s home-based unit have even made a mark in the global market. They are in demand in Europe -- especially in Sweden, Germany and Ireland -- and are also sold in many domestic airports. Registered in 2015, it took a deluge for Cyaan International to go truly international. “We have an outlet near our manufacturing unit. Our products are also available in some shops, at expos and even inside the airport,” the 42-year-old said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The demand in European countries is mostly for our soaps. But Europeans require standard clearance certificates to introduce new products into the continent,” Cyril said. The products will be available at Supplyco outlets from April 22. His profit margin is around 10%. Cyril’s wife, Anitha, a pharmacist, has also been key to the growth of the company -- an MSME registered with Kudumbashree. “Anitha helped me develop the formulae for the soap and creams. She was very particular about quality,” he said. The team employs Kudumbashree units to manufacture the products. “We have six employees. We have also employed seven Kudumbashree units to pack the products. Some widows also work for us,” said Cyril. Packaging also sets his products apart -- wrapped as they are in palm tree spathe.“We collect the material from Malappuram and Alappuzha,” he said. Packing six soaps in one tray is another unique idea used to sell the products. Cyril has had his struggles as demand keeps fluctuating. His focus is now on local markets.