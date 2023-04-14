Kottayam a litmus test for BJP as LDF, UDF keen to guard turf

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the BJP going ahead with its Christian outreach programme, all eyes are now on the Kottayam Lok Sabha seat in Central Kerala, which has a sizeable Christian population. Though the fight will be mainly between Kerala Congress factions, with the recent developments, the BJP may explore fielding a familiar Christian face and even A K Antony’s son Anil Antony’s name cannot be ruled out. Kerala Congress (M) which won the seat last time as a UDF ally will contest this time from the LDF camp, while the UDF is likely to allot the seat to the Joseph faction.

KC (Joseph) group wishes to contest in the Idukki LS seat where the Thodupuzha assembly segment, the home turf of party chairman P J Joseph falls. However, sources with the party told TNIE that the party will not insist on Idukki as it is the sitting seat of Congress. Kerala Congress working chairman P C Thomas, who contested as NDA candidate last time, is the frontrunner for the Kottayam seat.

In the last LS polls, P C Thomas garnered 1,55,135 votes for the first time for NDA which came to 17.04 per cent of the total votes polled. However, his party later merged with the Joseph faction. If it gets the Kottayam seat, Joseph faction is likely to field a fresh face. If a fresh face cannot be found, tried and tested leaders would be brought in.

If the old guard is not considered, Apu John Joseph, son of P J Joseph and party’s professional wing head, will be the likely option. “The party will contest in Kottayam and the candidate will be finalised later,” said a party leader.

Meanwhile, Congress is exploring options to take over the Kottayam seat as the KC(M), which held the seat earlier is now in the LDF camp. Moreover, of the seven assembly constituencies in Kottayam, five were won by UDF. Hence the party thinks that by fielding a strong candidate, it can wrest the seat.

In the LDF camp, sitting MP and KC(M) leader Thomas Chazhikadan is likely to get one more chance to contest. However, party sources do not rule out a change in candidature this time as it is likely to get one more Lok Sabha seat, Idukki.

As Jose K Mani’s tenure as Rajya Sabha MP ends in 2024, there are possibilities that he may be fielded in one of the constituencies allotted to the party. However, the LDF and the party will take a final call on these matters, said KC (M)leaders.

Party insiders are of the view that they are eligible for three Lok Sabha seats as CPI, the second constituent of the front, is contesting in five seats, and in the current scenario Kerala Congress has winning chances in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, and Chalakudy where CPM and LDF struggled to find suitable candidates in the past.

Kottayam LS seat is one among the 14 segments in which BJP-led NDA garnered more than 1 lakh votes in the last Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Probables

Kerala Congress working chairman P C Thomas, who contested as NDA candidate last time, is the frontrunner for the seat as UDF nominee.

In the LDF camp, sitting MP and KC(M) leader Thomas Chazhikadan is likely to get one more chance to contest

BJP may explore fielding a familiar Christian face and even A K Antony’s son Anil Antony’s name cannot be ruled out.

