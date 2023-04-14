Home States Kerala

PM to announce Vande Bharat for Kerala on April 25

The PM, who will arrive in Ernakulam on April 24 for the Yuvam youth conference, will leave for Thiruvananthapuram where he will make the announcement on April 25.

Published: 14th April 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the state’s first Vande Bharat semi-high-speed train service in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25. The empty rake of Vande Bharat no. 13 with 16 self-propelled coaches started from Chennai at 11pm on Thursday and is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram railway station at 7.35 am on Friday.

The trial will be held on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode sector on Friday. The trial run will start from Thiruvananthapuram at 9.45 am and the train will reach Kozhikode at 3.30 pm. 

There will be stops at Kollam, Varkala, Chengannur and Ernakulam South and North stations. The train will leave Kozhikode at 8.30 pm on Saturday and reach Chennai at 8.05 am on Sunday. A call on launching the service will be taken as per the inspection report.

The PM, who will arrive in Ernakulam on April 24 for the Yuvam youth conference, will leave for Thiruvananthapuram where he will make the announcement on April 25. 

First phase to be over in 2024, second a year later

Sources said the Vande Bharat train would be presented as a viable alternative to the state government’s Silverline semi high-speed rail project. It will run at a speed of 80-90km/hour on the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur sector and 100-110km/hour on the Shoranur-Kannur sector. 

Though no official information has been conveyed, railway officers at the divisional office in Thiruvananthapuram have assessed the possibility of operating the service.

“Vande Bharat train to Kerala is almost confirmed,” said senior BJP leader P K Krishnadas, who is also the chairman of the Railway Passenger Amenities Committee, Railway Board. 

“It is for the first time after Independence that Kerala is getting this much consideration in the railway sector. Besides Vande Bharat, a couple of railway stations including Kollam, Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town have been selected in the first phase of the project to upgrade railway stations with airport-like facilities. In the second phase, Thiruvananthapuram, Varkala, Chengannur, Thrissur and Kozhikode are included. The first phase will be completed in 2024 and the second phase in 2025. Under Amrit Bharat Station programme, 26 stations were selected,” he said.

The railways general manager will arrive in the state capital on Friday. Although the visit is a pre-planned one, sources said a decision on Vande Bharat could also be taken during his visit. “A trial run has to be conducted. Also, a decision should be taken on the stoppages. There are demands from some quarters that the last stop should be extended to Kasaragod or Mangaluru. A final decision has not been taken yet,” the source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Vande Bharat
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp