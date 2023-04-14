PM to announce Vande Bharat for Kerala on April 25

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the state’s first Vande Bharat semi-high-speed train service in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25. The empty rake of Vande Bharat no. 13 with 16 self-propelled coaches started from Chennai at 11pm on Thursday and is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram railway station at 7.35 am on Friday.

The trial will be held on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode sector on Friday. The trial run will start from Thiruvananthapuram at 9.45 am and the train will reach Kozhikode at 3.30 pm.

There will be stops at Kollam, Varkala, Chengannur and Ernakulam South and North stations. The train will leave Kozhikode at 8.30 pm on Saturday and reach Chennai at 8.05 am on Sunday. A call on launching the service will be taken as per the inspection report.

The PM, who will arrive in Ernakulam on April 24 for the Yuvam youth conference, will leave for Thiruvananthapuram where he will make the announcement on April 25.

First phase to be over in 2024, second a year later

Sources said the Vande Bharat train would be presented as a viable alternative to the state government’s Silverline semi high-speed rail project. It will run at a speed of 80-90km/hour on the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur sector and 100-110km/hour on the Shoranur-Kannur sector.

Though no official information has been conveyed, railway officers at the divisional office in Thiruvananthapuram have assessed the possibility of operating the service.

“Vande Bharat train to Kerala is almost confirmed,” said senior BJP leader P K Krishnadas, who is also the chairman of the Railway Passenger Amenities Committee, Railway Board.

“It is for the first time after Independence that Kerala is getting this much consideration in the railway sector. Besides Vande Bharat, a couple of railway stations including Kollam, Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town have been selected in the first phase of the project to upgrade railway stations with airport-like facilities. In the second phase, Thiruvananthapuram, Varkala, Chengannur, Thrissur and Kozhikode are included. The first phase will be completed in 2024 and the second phase in 2025. Under Amrit Bharat Station programme, 26 stations were selected,” he said.

The railways general manager will arrive in the state capital on Friday. Although the visit is a pre-planned one, sources said a decision on Vande Bharat could also be taken during his visit. “A trial run has to be conducted. Also, a decision should be taken on the stoppages. There are demands from some quarters that the last stop should be extended to Kasaragod or Mangaluru. A final decision has not been taken yet,” the source said.

T’PURAM/KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the state’s first Vande Bharat semi-high-speed train service in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25. The empty rake of Vande Bharat no. 13 with 16 self-propelled coaches started from Chennai at 11pm on Thursday and is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram railway station at 7.35 am on Friday. The trial will be held on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode sector on Friday. The trial run will start from Thiruvananthapuram at 9.45 am and the train will reach Kozhikode at 3.30 pm. There will be stops at Kollam, Varkala, Chengannur and Ernakulam South and North stations. The train will leave Kozhikode at 8.30 pm on Saturday and reach Chennai at 8.05 am on Sunday. A call on launching the service will be taken as per the inspection report.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The PM, who will arrive in Ernakulam on April 24 for the Yuvam youth conference, will leave for Thiruvananthapuram where he will make the announcement on April 25. First phase to be over in 2024, second a year later Sources said the Vande Bharat train would be presented as a viable alternative to the state government’s Silverline semi high-speed rail project. It will run at a speed of 80-90km/hour on the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur sector and 100-110km/hour on the Shoranur-Kannur sector. Though no official information has been conveyed, railway officers at the divisional office in Thiruvananthapuram have assessed the possibility of operating the service. “Vande Bharat train to Kerala is almost confirmed,” said senior BJP leader P K Krishnadas, who is also the chairman of the Railway Passenger Amenities Committee, Railway Board. “It is for the first time after Independence that Kerala is getting this much consideration in the railway sector. Besides Vande Bharat, a couple of railway stations including Kollam, Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town have been selected in the first phase of the project to upgrade railway stations with airport-like facilities. In the second phase, Thiruvananthapuram, Varkala, Chengannur, Thrissur and Kozhikode are included. The first phase will be completed in 2024 and the second phase in 2025. Under Amrit Bharat Station programme, 26 stations were selected,” he said. The railways general manager will arrive in the state capital on Friday. Although the visit is a pre-planned one, sources said a decision on Vande Bharat could also be taken during his visit. “A trial run has to be conducted. Also, a decision should be taken on the stoppages. There are demands from some quarters that the last stop should be extended to Kasaragod or Mangaluru. A final decision has not been taken yet,” the source said.