Zamorin kings: In Kozhikode, history shows way

On Thursday, representatives of the Khasi Foundation visited the residence of the current descendants of the erstwhile Zamorin kings as a mark of respect.

Published: 14th April 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 08:12 AM

Khasi Foundation members handing over flowers to Zamorin K C Unni Anujan Raja to mark the anniversary of the Portuguese attack on Mishkal Mosque | E Gokul

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: For residents of Kozhikode, the significance of the 22nd day of Ramadan extends beyond the observance of the holy month. It was on that day, in 1510, that the Portuguese attacked the Mishkal Mosque, in Kuttichira.

The aggression saw the ruling Zamorin coming to the aid of the local Muslims and help foster a communal harmony and tradition that has stood the test of time. The mosque still bears the marks of the assault, and the association that the event it nurtured is celebrated every year. 

On Thursday, representatives of the Khasi Foundation visited the residence of the current descendants of the erstwhile Zamorin kings as a mark of respect. They presented the family head with gifts from the Mishkal Mosque, along with a ponnada. 

The gifts were presented to Zamorin K C Unni Anujan Raja by foundation members M V Ramsy Ismail and Qasi Safir Sakhafi. 

Mishkal Mosque rebuilt in 100 years

Speaking about the importance of the day, Ramsy Ismail said, “According to history, the Portuguese force led by Alfonso de Albuquerque, who had arrived in Kozhikode as the successor of Vasco da Gama, entered the town via Kallai river and set Mishkal Mosque on fire.” Ramsy Ismail added: “The attack destroyed the mihrab (pulpit) of the mosque and partially damaged the first floor.”

Ramsy Ismail said it was then that the Zamorin sent his 500 Nair soldiers to the battlefront to attack the Portuguese soldiers alongside Muslim soldiers. The Zamorin’s soldiers took part in the attack on the Chaliyam Fort in retaliation for the attack on the mosque and many died in the battle.” It took 100 years to rebuild the mosque over various stages.

