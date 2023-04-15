Home States Kerala

Kerala train arson attack: Witnesses identify accused during identification parade

The special investigation team recorded the statements of the victims and witnesses in detail.

Published: 15th April 2023 08:08 AM

Shahrukh Saifi

Kerala train arson case accused, Shahrukh Saifi

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: On the eighth day of police custody of Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Elathur train arson case, the special investigation team conducted an identification parade and took him to Shoranur for evidence collection.

The identification parade was held at the AR police camp at Maloorkunnu in Kozhikode on Friday morning. The witnesses who were present in the train compartments during the attack arrived at the police camp and identified the accused.

The special investigation team recorded the statements of the victims and witnesses in detail. The witnesses stated that the accused was wearing a red shirt at the time of attack. But the investigation team found that Saifi had changed his clothes when he reached Kannur. When the accused reached Kannur, he was wearing blue jeans and a maroon T-shirt.

Saifi was carrying a bag when he launched the attack and although the bag was lost on the railway track near Elathur, he got another pair of dresses. It is not clear where the accused got the other clothes while he was escaping. 

The investigation team is trying to find out who helped the accused escape after the arson attack, and whether the accused got help from anyone inside the train. After the identification parade, Saifi was taken to Shoranur, where he bought the petrol for the attack, for evidence collection.

