Netizens in Kerala spar over train even before it chugs off

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The arrival of Vande Bharat created a wave of excitement. However, as much as people welcomed the coming of the train, many remained sceptical while others questioned the timing and pointed out various negatives on social media platforms.

One of the common points netizens raised was the timing of its launch. A person on a Facebook group posted “Well, good good. Even if the train gets recalled after the Lok Sabha elections it is okay. At least, the train came to Kerala!” Many were unhappy over the non-inclusion of Kasaragod and Palakkad on the route of the train. The clamour for more stops for Vande Bharat too has begun. Just like what happens whenever a new train service is introduced, everyone including the people’s representatives launches a campaign to get a stop allotted in their constituency. And this, in turn, effectively works towards reducing the speed of the train.

As per a post by a netizen, “Rajadhani Express that starts from Thiruvananthapuram at 7.15 am arrives at Kannur by 3.15 pm. It takes eight hours for the train to reach Kannur. It is learnt that Vande Bharat will cover that distance in seven hours. So what’s the benefit.” A netizen posted the opinion made by E Sreedharan that even if it is possible to run Vande Bharat in Kerala, it won’t be beneficial. The Metro Man had opined that the tracks in Kerala aren’t suitable for Vande Bharat.

However, positive comments on how the train will be a boon to travellers in the state also were being posted. Some of the comments chided those posting negative posts for being anti-development.

