No respite from scorching heat in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hot weather condition continued in most parts of the state on Friday too. The maximum temperature recorded in Palakkad remained at 40.1 degree Celsius for the second consecutive day. The maximum temperature recorded in Palakkad is the highest since 2019.

Palakkad and Thrissur experienced temperatures above 40 degree Celsius. At least four other districts in the state also recorded above normal temperature, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Vellanikkara in Thrissur recorded 37.8 degree Celsius, followed by Punalur (37.4 degree Celsius) and Kottayam (37 degree Celsius).

The maximum temperatures are likely to be near normal in the state for the next two weeks, according to IMD. In the first week (April 14- 20) the temperature is likely to be above normal in southern districts and Palakkad. In the second week (April 21- 27), the temperature is likely to be normal across the state except in some pockets of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta.

Barring the first week of April, the state has not received summer rain so far this month, which is being attributed to the rise in temperature. So far, the state has received 60 per cent less rainfall this month.

