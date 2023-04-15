Home States Kerala

Parappanpoyil kidnap: Shafi raises allegations against brother in video

The Thamarassery police are verifying the authenticity of the videos and are trying to trace those who shot them and their motive.

Published: 15th April 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 07:50 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A second video message from Parappanpoyil native Mohammad Shafi who was abducted by a four-member gang on April 7 has come out. In the video, Shafi raised some serious allegations against his elder brother Naufal.

“Naufal has been leading all the activities to bring in the gold, But when a problem came, he left. He is also trying to steal my property. Our father had warned me that according to Islamic law, my brother will get a major portion of my assets after I die as I have only daughters. He asked me to be careful,” said Shafi in the video which was released on social media platforms.

In the first video released two days ago, Shafi said that he was abducted in connection with the smuggling of 325 kg of gold worth Rs 80 crore and that efforts should be made to release him as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Shafi does not say who or where he is abducted in the videos.

The Thamarassery police are verifying the authenticity of the videos and are trying to trace those who shot them and their motive. The police suspect that the abductors are making such videos by forcing Shafi and that it is an attempt to divert the current investigation. 

Meanwhile, the police brought the Kasaragod Melparamba native, who had rented a car to the group that abducted the expat, for a detailed interrogation. More information will be revealed after questioning, said an officer. 

The 38-year-old Parappanpoyil man was abducted by four masked men two weeks ago. The gang forcibly dragged Shafi and his wife and took them in a car. Later, his wife was dropped off at the Parappanpoyil market. The investigation team has expanded the probe to Kasaragod and Karnataka. The police are conducting intensive investigations outside the state also. 

Comments

