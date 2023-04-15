Home States Kerala

Students in Kerala will get part-time job opportunities soon: CM

He said the government aims at strengthening the higher education sector by raising the standards of educational institutions to global standards.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Students in Kerala will get opportunities for part-time jobs in near future, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. “Lot of students in Kerala are going abroad for higher studies. This is a global trend and is not an issue of concern. Students from abroad will come to Kerala for higher studies in future,” he said in the new episode of ‘Naam Munnottu’, the weekly interaction programme of the chief minister. He said about 4% of students in Kerala go for higher studies abroad every year. The rate in some other states is higher than this.

“The world is for the young. They have an idea of their education and the place where they can get it. Students are accustomed to changing times. So they are ready to move out of the state or even abroad for studies,” he said.

“The Haryana chief minister raised the issue of students going abroad for higher studies at a meeting convened by the prime minister. Haryana is the neighbouring state of the national capital of Delhi. This migration is a peculiarity of modern times,” he said. 

He said the government aims at strengthening the higher education sector by raising the standards of educational institutions to global standards. The previous government had started efforts to improve the academic standards of universities. It showed results and the efforts will continue,” he said. 

The government views part-time jobs and the skill development of students seriously. Lot many educational institutions have huge land holdings. If we can attract industries to that land, students will get jobs. Some managements have approached the government with this proposal,” he said. Raising academic standards and basic infrastructure will attract students from abroad.

MP John Brittas was the anchor. The panellists in the programme included former chief secretary K Jayakumar, Kerala varsity Hindi department head S R Jayasree, K-DISC member secretary P V Unnikrishnan, Federal Bank board chairman C Balagopal and Unnimaya Prasad. 

