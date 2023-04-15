Vande Bharat arrives to festive welcome in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s first Vande Bharat train reached Thiruvananthapuram amid much fanfare on Friday evening, a day before Vishu. Rousing reception was accorded to the rake in Palakkad and Ernakulam too.

The rake reached platform 6 of Kochuveli station around 6pm. BJP workers, who thronged the station, welcomed it with golden shower flowers (kanikonna), which is associated with Vishu festivities. Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan was present at Kochuveli to receive the rake, which will be moved to a special yard in the station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the train in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25. Before that, a trial run will be held to check the time schedule, said railway officials. Widely perceived as an alternative to the state government’s proposed SilverLine semi high-speed rail, Vande Bharat Express is expected to cover a distance of 488km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur in 6.5 to 7 hours. At present, the Rajdhani-Nizamuddin Express covers the same distance in eight hours with eight stops.

The exact time the new train takes to cover the distance will be known after the stops are finalised. The train is likely to halt in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam North, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur. The fare will be around Rs 1,500 for the AC chair car and around Rs 2,500 for the executive chair car.

Lidar survey to be done to identify, and straighten curves: Railways official

“The railway board will notify the stops and destinations soon. While finalising the stops, focus will be on ensuring maximum benefit to passengers as well as economic viability,” said an officer. When it starts operating, the train is likely to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central before 6am. However, the Railways will not be able to reduce travel time without limiting the stops. At present, Vande Bharat trains can operate in Kerala at a top speed of 110 kmph – it varies at various points – though they are designed to achieve a top speed of 160 kmph.

Railways has launched measures to achieve a uniform speed of 110 kmph in Kerala by 2025. They involve comprehensive upgrade of all infrastructure, including track renewal, strengthening of bridges, easing of curves wherever feasible and improving signalling system.

Once the works, to be done in phases, are over, Vande Bharat will be operated at maximum permissible speed of 130-160 kmph across the entire Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru stretch, via both Alappuzha and Kottayam, said a statement from the Railways. The final report of the study on the feasibility of the works is expected by the end of this year.

“A Lidar survey will be done to identify and straighten curves. After that, the speed will reach 160 kmph. It is no small achievement that Kerala has been allotted a Vande Bharat train. This is only the 13th train. Several bigger states are in the queue,” said a railway official.

Slogans in Kochi

BJP district committee leaders and workers welcomed the Vande Bharat Express at Ernakulam North railway station, while it was on its way to Thiruvananthapuram. Party workers chanted slogans and gave the kanikonna flower to the loco pilot. BJP district president K S Shaiju, secretaries S Saji and V K Bhasitkumar and SC Morcha district president Manoj Manakekara attended the welcome ceremony

Confusion over date of PM's arrival

PM Narendra Modi is expected to flag off Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram Central on April 25. However, BJP sources said the PMO is also looking at the possibility of the PM reaching the state capital first, after the election campaign in Karnataka, and leaving for Kochi following the flag-off function. A final decision will be taken by the PMO.

