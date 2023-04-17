Home States Kerala

Congress struggles to keep Christian connection in Oommen Chandy’s absence

A seasoned politician, Oommen Chandy always shared an excellent rapport with all community groups, including the SNDP Yogam and the NSS.

Published: 17th April 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy.

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With senior leaders, including Oommen Chandy, K V Thomas and P J Kurien, no longer in the picture, the Congress is struggling to reach out to the Christian community. The onus now falls on state president K Sudhakaran to keep the lines of communication open. 

 A seasoned politician, Oommen Chandy always shared an excellent rapport with all community groups, including the SNDP Yogam and the NSS. Ahead of key elections, he was known to huddle with various Christian groups to ensure their support. 

But following the 2021 assembly election debacle, the 79-year-old started limiting himself to his role as Puthupally legislator. For the last 75 days, though, Oommen Chandy has been undergoing treatment in Bengaluru. A close confidant and senior party leader, K C Joseph, told TNIE that it is difficult to describe the vacuum created by Oommen Chandy in state politics.

Among the other past trouble-shooters, K V Thomas, who also shared an excellent rapport with Christian groups, has since joined the left camp, and P J Kurien has been sidelined in the party, where he is currently playing the role of a corrective force.

“Oommen Chandy had widespread acceptance from all community leaders as they trusted him. He ensured that their concerns were always addressed,” Joseph said. Oommen Chandy also used to take former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala into confidence on all crucial issues relating to Christian groups. 

But now the Chennithala camp is unhappy with the way the current state leadership has been sidelining him. A senior Congress MP told TNIE that apart from taking senior leaders like Chennithala and Kurien into confidence, the Congress high command too should ensure that they also speak to bishops.

“Over the last nine years, Christian orphanages in the state have not been receiving foreign aid due to the BJP government’s interference. Church groups are not in the mood to enter into a conflict with the Centre. So, they have come to terms with them as they have apprehensions about the Congress coming back to power. Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge should come forward and take the bishops into confidence. This would turn the tide against the BJP,” a senior Congress MP said.

More trouble
Among the other past trouble-shooters, K V Thomas, who also shared an excellent rapport with Christian groups, has since joined the left camp, and P J Kurien has been sidelined in the party, where he is currently playing the role of a corrective force

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Oommen Chandy Christian community
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp