Congress to convene PAC meet to finalise strategy to ensure Church support

He stated that the party needs to understand why the bishops made such statements and take necessary steps to bring them back to the Congress fold.

KOCHI: Discontent is brewing in the Congress state unit over the party’s tepid response to the BJP’s public outreach to Christians. The party is yet to finalise its strategy, and the KPCC political affairs committee (PAC) is expected to meet this week to discuss the matter.

The leaders of ‘A’ and ‘I groups’ are of the view that the state leadership has taken the issue lightly. Several leaders, including MP K Muraleedharan, have urged the party to reach out to Church leaders to counter the BJP’s move.

“The PAC will soon take a decision on the strategy to be adopted on the BJP’s overtures to the Christian community. The party decided not to respond further on A K Antony’s son Anil Antony joining the BJP, “Congress sources said.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan has urged state Congress president K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal to talk to the bishops who expressed support to the BJP. He stated that the party needs to understand why the bishops made such statements and take necessary steps to bring them back to the Congress fold.

“The bishops who made statements in favour of BJP would never want to weaken the Congress party in the state. The party has to examine why it made such statements, and initiate necessary steps to bring them back. We have to convince them about the real agenda of BJP,” he added.

Several Congress leaders are of the view that BJP and CPM are trying to wean away minorities from the UDF. One of the biggest challenges for Congress is formulating a plan to retain Christian support while ensuring that it does not antagonize Muslims who have historically supported the Congress-led UDF. The UDF currently finds itself in a piquant situation owing to the absence of leaders from the community like K M Mani or Oommen Chandy, who could have steered the party out of the present crisis.

The recent visit of BJP leaders to Christian religious heads and select homes of people from the community on Easter day has sparked a political debate in the state. Congress has countered the BJP’s move by highlighting the attacks on churches in north India allegedly by Sangh Parivar activists.

The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state also assumes political significance.Congress is planning to adopt strategies to combat the saffron party’s bid to reach out to minorities. Party insiders feel that the stand taken by the bishops’ would not make any impact on the members of the community who are traditionally supporters of Congress and the UDF.

