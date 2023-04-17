Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express reaches Ernakulam in 3 hours 18 minutes in first trial

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The railway division started the trial run of the soon-to-be-launched Vande Bharat Express, on Monday.

The train reached Ernakulam in three hours and 18 minutes. The time taken is almost similar to the running time of Jan Shatabdi (3 hours 20 minutes) and Rajadhani Express (3 hours 17 minutes).

The train is expected to reach the destination, Kannur, by 12.30 pm. The officials have planned a return journey at 2.30 pm.

The Vande Bharat Express started the trial run from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.10 am. The train took 50 minutes to reach Kollam. It had reached Kottayam by 7.28 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram Central on April 25.

Kerala is getting its first Vande Bharat Express, four years after the train was launched in 2019. The Vande Bharat Express will run 488 km between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. It is likely to cover the distance in 6.30 hours. However, the actual duration will be known only after the stops have been finalised.

As of now, the train is likely to halt at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, and Kannur

The railway board is expected to notify the destination, schedule and stops by today evening.

Thiruvananthapuram - Kannur - 488 km

Rajadhani Express - AC 3 Tier Rs 1137 (excluding the dynamic charge, including catering charge Rs 185) - 7.57 hours - 8 stops

Janshtabdi - Second Sitting - Rs 220, AC Chair car Rs 755 - 9.35 hours - 15 stops

