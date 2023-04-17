Kerala's ‘water budget’ to be released

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aimed at making people aware of water availability in their locality and to effectively utilise dwindling water resources, the state will release its first ‘water budget’ for local bodies on Monday.

The water budget, prepared by the Haritha Kerala Mission with people’s participation, is arguably the first of its kind initiative at the local body level in the country. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the ‘water budget’ for 94 local bodies that fall under 15 block panchayats that have been selected in the first phase.

In addition to the water budget, the third phase of Haritha Kerala Mission’s ‘Ini Njaan Ozhukatte’ project, aimed at rejuvenating streams, will also be launched. The third phase of the ‘Ini Njaan Ozhukatte’ programme also includes the reclamation of streams in the Western Ghats.

A book, that contains details of the ‘people’s mapping’ mapathon conducted in the run-up to the launch of the third phase, will also be released. Pinarayi will hand over the water budget to Additional Chief Secretary (Local Self Government) Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan. Minister of Water Resources Roshy Augustine will preside over.

