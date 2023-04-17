Man, his toddler daughter, and neighbour run over by mini-truck in Kerala's Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three persons including a toddler died when a freight truck lost control and ran into them on the Muvattupuzha-Thodupuzha State Highway stretch near Vazhakulam in Ernakulam district on Monday morning.

The victims have been identified as Prajesh (36), a native of Koovelippady, Manjalloor, his daughter Alana, aged one year, and their neighbour Mary John (60).

The mini-truck carrying goods was heading towards Thodupuzha from the Muvattupuzha side. The truck lost control and ran into the three pedestrians before overturning.

Prajesh and Alana were rushed to Thodupuzha Smitha Hospital where both succumbed to injuries. Mary was shifted to Muvattupuzha General Hospital where she breathed her last.

Vazhakulam police have arrested the driver of the vehicle and registered a case for causing death to people by doing a rash or negligent act not amounting to a culpable homicide under IPC section 304-A and rash and negligent driving endangering human life under IPC section 279. The police seized the vehicle and shifted it to the police station.

"The driver claimed that he slept behind the wheel causing the accident. However, more probe is required into the incident. The bodies were handed over to relatives after postmortem," a police officer said.

Bindu Gopi, the counsellor of Vengachuvad ward under Manjalloor panchayat where Prajesh and his neighbour lived, said that the families of the victims were from the low-income group.

"Prajesh who worked abroad for a brief period returned to Kerala some eight years back. Since then, he was working as a labourer. Prajesh and his mother also ran a tea shop at Koovelippady. His wife is studying for IELTS at Kollam. Since there was no one to look after Alna, Prajesh took her to their tea shop and the accident took place on the way. Prajesh married off his two sisters a few years back," Bindu said.

On the other hand, Mary was a widow. Mary was part of a group that cultivated vegetables at a neighbouring plot. "Mary was going towards the vegetable garden for harvesting when he was knocked down by the vehicle. She married off her one daughter a few years back. She has a son who is yet to be married. The rituals would be held on Tuesday," Bindu said.

Manjalloor Panchayat President Ancy Jose said that even though no accidents were reported at Koovelippady recently, there were frequent incidents at Muvattupuzha-Thodupuzha State Highway.

"This is a busy stretch with goods vehicles frequently passing day and night. Authorities should take the necessary steps to reduce accidents. Manjalloor Panchayat will also hold discussions with other concerned agencies to reduce accidents at the stretch," she said.

