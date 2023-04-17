Home States Kerala

Relief due for Kerala? IMD predicts rain till April 21

Southern districts are likely to get more rainfall during this period. The IMD has also normal rainfall from April 21 to 27 across the state.

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Providing some good news to Keralites struggling due to the intense summer heat, which seems to be increasing with each passing day, the  India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate isolated rain in some districts till April 20. 

Southern districts are likely to get more rainfall during this period. The IMD has also normal rainfall from April 21 to 27 across the state. Though some districts witnessed isolated rainfall on Sunday, bringing residents a little respite, it was still not enough to bring the mercury level down considerably.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures, which were hovering at 40 degrees Celsius in Palakkad and Thrissur on Friday, showed a climbdown in IMD’s latest readings. While the maximum temperature in Palakkad reduced to 38.2 degrees Celsius, it came down to 36.1 degrees Celsius in Thrissur.

The IMD said until April 20, maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal in southern districts and Palakkad. Between April 21 and 27, the temperatures may be normal across the state except in some pockets of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta.  

“The summer rainfall is likely to pick up by April 21. The rain will cover more areas, including the northern parts which have remained dry,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.  

No rainfall in Kannur, excess in P’thitta

“Chances of convergence (meeting of westerly and easterly winds), which typically results in summer rain, are high in the Western Ghats from April 21. Last week, there was a reduction in westerly winds and the dry weather was accentuated due to the dominance of northeasterly winds,” he said.

Barring Pathanamthitta, the state received 60% less rainfall in the April 6-12 period. There has been 40% deficit rainfall since March 1. Pathanamthitta recorded excess rainfall of 196mm. Kannur has recorded no rainfall at all.

