Sabarimala airport project gets civil aviation ministry nod; DPR work soon

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major breakthrough in the state government’s efforts to set up an airport for Sabarimala pilgrims, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has given approval for the proposed Sabarimala International Greenfield airport in Erumeli. The approval was given taking into account the techno-economic feasibility study report submitted by the state govt.

According to sources, the govt would soon step into the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the project. “The govt will soon find a competent agency to prepare the DPR and commence the proceedings sooner than later,” sources said.

Confirming the development, V Thulasidas, special officer for the Sabarimala Airport, said the project has passed a major hurdle by gaining the approval of the Civil Aviation Ministry. “It was a long-drawn process as the Union Ministry had sought several clarifications based on our report.

As the sanction was received after the scrutiny of a steering committee under the Civil Aviation Ministry, which consists of representatives from director general of civil aviation (DGCA), Airport Authority of India (AAI) and other govt departments connected with the airport project, we have passed a major milestone in the technical side of the project. Now we can step into all further procedures,” said Thulasidas.

Presently, the social impact assessment (SIA) study for the project in Erumeli South and Manimala villages, under the aegis of Centre for Management Development (CMD), is in its final stage. SIA is mandatory for land acquisition as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (LARRA), 2013. The Environment Impact Assessment (EIA), being done by Louis Berger, the company which prepared the techno-economic feasibility report for the project, is also nearing completion. Earlier, soil tests were conducted for the project.

As per the latest government order (GO), a total of 1,039.876 hectares (2,570 acres) of land in Erumeli South and Manimala villages in Kanjirappally taluk will be acquired for the construction and development of the airport. The proposed area includes 2,263.18 acres of land in Cheruvally Estate, presently under the possession of Ayana Charitable Trust under K P Yohannan’s Believers’ Church, and an additional extent of 307 acres outside the estate.

KOTTAYAM: In a major breakthrough in the state government’s efforts to set up an airport for Sabarimala pilgrims, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has given approval for the proposed Sabarimala International Greenfield airport in Erumeli. The approval was given taking into account the techno-economic feasibility study report submitted by the state govt. According to sources, the govt would soon step into the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the project. “The govt will soon find a competent agency to prepare the DPR and commence the proceedings sooner than later,” sources said. Confirming the development, V Thulasidas, special officer for the Sabarimala Airport, said the project has passed a major hurdle by gaining the approval of the Civil Aviation Ministry. “It was a long-drawn process as the Union Ministry had sought several clarifications based on our report.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As the sanction was received after the scrutiny of a steering committee under the Civil Aviation Ministry, which consists of representatives from director general of civil aviation (DGCA), Airport Authority of India (AAI) and other govt departments connected with the airport project, we have passed a major milestone in the technical side of the project. Now we can step into all further procedures,” said Thulasidas. Presently, the social impact assessment (SIA) study for the project in Erumeli South and Manimala villages, under the aegis of Centre for Management Development (CMD), is in its final stage. SIA is mandatory for land acquisition as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (LARRA), 2013. The Environment Impact Assessment (EIA), being done by Louis Berger, the company which prepared the techno-economic feasibility report for the project, is also nearing completion. Earlier, soil tests were conducted for the project. As per the latest government order (GO), a total of 1,039.876 hectares (2,570 acres) of land in Erumeli South and Manimala villages in Kanjirappally taluk will be acquired for the construction and development of the airport. The proposed area includes 2,263.18 acres of land in Cheruvally Estate, presently under the possession of Ayana Charitable Trust under K P Yohannan’s Believers’ Church, and an additional extent of 307 acres outside the estate.