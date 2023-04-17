SC agrees with Kerala HC, rejects state govt's plea to tame 'aggressive Arikomban'

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with Kerala High Court's order directing the state government to relocate 'Arikomban', the elephant which has been reportedly making life miserable for people living in Idukki-Parambikulam tiger reserve.

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala while refusing to grant Kerala government the relief noted that this was recommended by an expert committee and HCs order was “reasoned.”

The CJI said, “You have an expert committee and experts themselves have said that the elephant has to be relocated. It is a reasoned order. If the panel has suggested something, the state cannot say that it will do something over and above this.”

The Kerala government’s plea was taken up for hearing pursuant to the same being mentioned by the state in the morning by Senior Advocate Jayant Muthuraj.

Senior counsel had submitted before the court that the HC had granted seven days to relocate the elephant to an alternate space failing which the elephant had to be shifted to Parambikulam. He said that against the backdrop of the elephant killing seven people and destroying several homes, the state had decided to relocate to its elephant training centre to tame it but the HC had stopped that move and instead directed it to be released to an alternate forest.

The government had approached the court against HCs March 29 order. The HC while staying state’s decision to relocate the elephant to the elephant centre had remarked that shifting the animal from its natural habitat and forcing it to spend its life in captivity would amount to cruelty.

While constituting an expert committee for examination of the matter, the HC had said, “To punish an animal for its aggression based solely on a layman’s perception of its motives, and nothing more, would not amount to rendering justice to the animal in any sense of the term.

On the contrary, the State would be in breach of its constitutional duty to protect its wildlife. The interests of the people in the locality also will not be safeguarded through targeted and irreversible action against just one elephant when a herd of elephants is stated to be foraging in the area.” The HC had also accepted the recommendation of the expert committee to instead shift the elephant to an alternate forest.

