Vande Bharat not alternative to SilverLine: CPM state secretary

Published: 17th April 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  Vande Bharat Express is not an alternative to SilverLine, CPM state secretary M V Govindan has said. He told reporters at Taliparamba on Sunday that the Kudumbashree workers could easily travel in SilverLine and can sell hot appams (food items) without it losing heat. 

He was referring to his earlier speech, wherein he cited, as a benefit of SilverLine, how a Kudumbashree member carrying food items from Shoranur can sell it in Thiruvananthapuram and return in no time. In a roundabout way, Govindan was then talking about the short travel time it takes for SilverLine to cover the length of the state. “But, if they prefer Vande Bharat, the food items would get stale and can’t be sold,” Govindan said, alluding that the Express train is slower than the proposed SilverLine.

“They say it would take seven and a half hours to travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur. This can’t be compared with SilverLine, which would be implemented anyway in the state,” Govindan said, adding that only the latter could transform the state significantly.

In a pointy reply to the BJP’s efforts to pocket more votes, Govindan said, “the CPM has no apprehensions regarding BJP’s attempts to woo the Christians. Kerala, which has a strong and secular mindset, would definitely resist its attempts to polarise society. However, the Congress is very much worried as they fear BJP’s moves will erode their Christian vote bank.”

