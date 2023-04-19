Christians safe under Modi rule, says Union Minister John Barla

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla visited Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, he said the meeting was very fruitful. Refuting allegations of increased attacks on Christians, he said Christians are safe under the Narendra Modi regime.

Barla proceeded to Kottayam after the meeting. In Kottayam, he visited St Kuriakose Elias Chavara Pilgrim Centre at Mannanam and attended the twentieth anniversary celebration of the Caritas Cancer Institute. He also inaugurated a national seminar organised by Kerala Council of Churches at Thottabhagam Valiyapalli in Tiruvalla.

The highlight of the minister’s tour was the Easter celebration in Pathanamthitta in which people belonging to various denominations participated. According to Minority Morcha state president Jiji Joseph, one bishop, five priests and a few nuns participated in the celebration.

