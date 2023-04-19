Home States Kerala

Kerala clocks record power consumption on Monday

The board feels that currently the state is in a comfortable position and there won’t be power cuts this time.

Published: 19th April 2023 07:56 AM

Representative picture of a power discom | Express

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state witnessed record consumption of power on Monday with the demand rising drastically to 100.3586 crore units. With mercury levels soaring, the demand for power is increasing by leaps and bounds. The previous record was set at 100.3028 crore units on April 13.

It was for the first time in history that the power consumption peaked above 100 crore units on the eve of Vishu. This led Power Minister K Krishnankutty to urge consumers to exercise self-restraint in using power during peak hours.

According to a power ministry official, the record consumption during last year was clocked on April 28 at 92.88 crore units.  “The power consumption was going up since April 13 which also saw the demand for power coming up at 4903 megawatt. Both have been all-time records. It is the heat-wave-like condition that is prevailing in the state that has led to the higher consumption of power. 

The power department has envisaged that the demand for electricity during April - May would come between 4,700 and 4,600 megawatt. If summer rains do not occur, the demand would only go up further,” a power department official told TNIE.

Currently, Idukki dam has sufficient water to generate electricity till June 20. But the water level is coming down in many dams, including Idukki. KSEB officials exude hope that summer showers will happen frequently during next month. This way the board officials are hoping that there will be good inflow to the dams. The board feels that currently the state is in a comfortable position and there won’t be power cuts this time.

