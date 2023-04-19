Kerala: FEFKA and producers’ union to come up with strong steps to rein in errant actors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pointing out that the Malayalam film industry is going through tough times,the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors’ union accused some actors and actresses of causing unnecessary trouble. Speaking after a meeting with the Kerala Film Producers’ Association, Unnikrishnan B, general secretary, FEFKA, said, “These actors and actresses are being stubborn and fastidious in their demands. This is badly affecting the Malayalam film industry.” The association said that it will be coming up with strong actions to curb such behaviour.

Unnikrishnan revealed that some actors have been providing the same shoot dates to multiple movies, causing scheduling conflicts. Moreover, these actors have been refusing to sign the producers’ association’s agreement, which has also been approved by AMMA. He said the producers’ association and FEFKA have arrived at certain agreements and understandings regarding these matters. Another accusation made by the FEFKA members was the demands raised by the actors at the time of the editing of the film. Unnikrishnan said, “They demand that they be shown the editing.

They even demand that the editing be shown to their so-called representatives. The stubbornness of the actors is such that only when their demands are met do they allow the film team to move on to the next step in production,” he said. According to him, in an incident, an actor demanded that he be shown the editing of a movie for which the dubbing was going on.

“In fact, he even went on to threaten that he would think of acting further in the film only if he was shown the editing! Such things have never been done or heard of in the industry anywhere in the world,” he added.

When these actors interfere with the editing process and demand re- editing to their satisfaction, it causes undue problems for the director, said Unnikrishnan. He said the details regarding the actors who refuse to cooperate will be revealed later.

