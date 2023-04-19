Milma hikes price of green and yellow milk packets by Rs 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the milk war over Karnataka dairy brand Nandini’s entry into the state is on, Milma increased the price of Milma Rich sold in green packets and the Milma Smart in yellow packets by Rs 1 from Wednesday. The 500 ml of Milma Rich will cost Rs 30 and the Milma Smart packet will cost Rs 25. The price of Milma homogenised toned milk sold in blue packet will remain unchanged.

The price increase comes in the wake of an increase in production costs. Milma’s procurement from other states has increased due to a dip in domestic production.

Milma officials justified the hike stating that it was part of the rebranding strategy to bring uniformity in packaging, design and product quality of Milma products produced by three regional dairy unions in the state.

However, Dairy Development Minister J Chinchu Rani expressed her displeasure over the board not informing her about the decision. Though the board has the right to increase the price, the convention is to inform the minister and seek approval.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the milk war over Karnataka dairy brand Nandini’s entry into the state is on, Milma increased the price of Milma Rich sold in green packets and the Milma Smart in yellow packets by Rs 1 from Wednesday. The 500 ml of Milma Rich will cost Rs 30 and the Milma Smart packet will cost Rs 25. The price of Milma homogenised toned milk sold in blue packet will remain unchanged. The price increase comes in the wake of an increase in production costs. Milma’s procurement from other states has increased due to a dip in domestic production. Milma officials justified the hike stating that it was part of the rebranding strategy to bring uniformity in packaging, design and product quality of Milma products produced by three regional dairy unions in the state. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, Dairy Development Minister J Chinchu Rani expressed her displeasure over the board not informing her about the decision. Though the board has the right to increase the price, the convention is to inform the minister and seek approval.