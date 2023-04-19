Home States Kerala

Milma hikes price of green and yellow milk packets by Rs 1

The price increase comes in the wake of an increase in production costs.

Published: 19th April 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Milma

Image of a Milma booth used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the milk war over Karnataka dairy brand Nandini’s entry into the state is on,  Milma increased the price of Milma Rich sold in green packets and the Milma Smart in yellow packets by Rs 1 from Wednesday. The 500 ml of Milma Rich will cost Rs 30 and the Milma Smart packet will cost Rs 25. The price of Milma homogenised toned milk sold in blue packet will remain unchanged. 

The price increase comes in the wake of an increase in production costs. Milma’s procurement from other states has increased due to a dip in domestic production. 

Milma officials justified the hike stating that it was part of the rebranding strategy to bring uniformity in packaging, design and product quality of Milma products produced by three regional dairy unions in the state. 

However, Dairy Development Minister J Chinchu Rani expressed her displeasure over the board not informing her about the decision. Though the board has the right to increase the price, the convention is to inform the minister and seek approval.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Milma milk war
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp