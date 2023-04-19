Home States Kerala

NIA takes over Kerala train arson attack case, says it was a terrorist act

It will soon apply for a production warrant to bring Saifi before the court in Kochi and seek his custody for detailed interrogation.

Published: 19th April 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

​ Elathur train attack accused Shahrukh Saifi being brought out of the court in Kozhikode on Tuesday | Express ​

​ Elathur train attack accused Shahrukh Saifi being brought out of the court in Kozhikode on Tuesday | Express ​

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday took over the probe into the April 2 Elathur train arson attack case. In the FIR it filed in NIA Court in Kochi, the agency retained all the offences charged by the state police against Shaheen Bagh resident Shahrukh Saifi, the sole accused, under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Sources said the FIR, filed by NIA senior prosecutor Arjun Amabalapatta before NIA-I court judge K Kamanees, said Saifi committed the “terrorist act to strike terror in people’s minds”, which led to three deaths. NIA took over the probe on the directive of Union Home Affairs Ministry.

It will soon apply for a production warrant to bring Saifi before the court in Kochi and seek his custody for detailed interrogation.

Saifi, who was produced in a court in Kozhikode by the special investigation team of Kerala police on Tuesday, was shifted to Viyyur Central Jail. NIA will probe his terrorism links. The agency’s focus will be on unearthing the support Saifi received to carry out the attack.

NIA to check if online handler guided Saifi

The probe by the 18-member SIT constituted by state police chief Anil Kant and supervised by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, had revealed that Saifi was highly radicalised. He used to watch hardline videos and read radical literature. NIA will check whether he was guided by any online handler to carry out the attack. 

NIA will also be handed over all the evidence collected by the state police. The agency will be examining the digital evidence especially his emails, social media accounts, mobile phones and electronic gadgets to find his online and offline activities. Currently, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA train arson attack case Kochi
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp