No bail for accused in Elathur train attack case

Published: 20th April 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 10:51 AM

​ Elathur train attack accused Shahrukh Saifi being brought out of the court in Kozhikode on Tuesday | Express ​

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The preliminary probe report in the Elathur arson attack case was submitted to the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday. 

The report was submitted when the court considered the bail application filed by accused Shahrukh Saifi. 
The report stated that Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) was slapped on the accused as terrorist activity and conspiracy were involved in the case. The prosecution opposed the bail plea and recommended to transfer the case to the District Sessions Court. 

After UAPA was charged against the accused by the Kerala Police, the NIA took over the case and the procedures for the transfer of the case will be completed soon. The NIA will investigate Saifi’s inter-state connections, conspiracy in the case and terrorist influence.  The court dismissed Saifi’s bail plea as UAPA was invoked against him. 

