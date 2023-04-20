Home States Kerala

Printing of over 60 per cent of first volume textbooks completed: Kerala Education Minister

Steps will be taken to clean wells and water tanks in schools before May 30.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The government has printed more than 60% of the first volume of textbooks to be distributed in schools in the upcoming academic year, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said. He was speaking at a meeting with the representatives of various teachers’ associations in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday to assess preparations in connection with school reopening on June 1. 

Of the 2.82 crore first-volume textbooks, 1.74 crore have been printed and the distribution in schools is progressing, Sivankutty said. Besides, 4.15 lakh metres of handloom cloth was being distributed as uniform material for schoolchildren. The minister added that distribution of 5kg of rice for children who are beneficiaries of the noon-meal scheme has been completed.

Grace marks will be awarded in the SSLC and Higher Secondary Plus Two exam to eligible students. However, the guidelines for award of grace marks for students who participated in various extracurricular activities are yet to be finalised. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level ‘Praveshanolsavam’ programme on school reopening day on June 1. Admission to Plus one course will begin after announcement of results of SSLC as well as CBSE and ICSE examinations. This was after taking into account the large number of CBSE / ICSE students who migrate to the state higher secondary course every year.

Sivankutty informed the meeting that a decision on reorganisation of higher secondary batches will be taken after examining the report of a panel constituted to study the rearrangement. 

Steps will be taken to clean wells and water tanks in schools before May 30. Green Campus- Clean Campus project will be rolled out to ensure cleanliness on school campuses. 

The vegetable gardens set up in schools will be maintained by students residing in the vicinity with the help of local farmers. 

Comments

