AI cameras keeping watch, but fines for traffic rule violations only from May 20 in Kerala

He said the decision follows complaints about poor awareness of the new surveillance network.

Published: 21st April 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has given motorists one-month relief from fines for offences detected by the AI cameras that went live across the state on Thursday. 

The one-month period will be utilised to familiarise people with the functioning of the AI cameras and spread awareness on traffic rule violations, Transport Minister Antony Raju. “Though offences will be recorded and notices will be issued to the violators’ mobile numbers in the one-month period, fines will be levied only on notices issued from May 20,” he said.

He said the decision follows complaints about poor awareness of the new surveillance network. “A person with a driving licence should know traffic rules. While we have not introduced new rules, enforcement has become smarter through a network of cameras. People who follow rules need not worry,” Raju said. 

A total of 726 cameras, including 675 AI ones, started monitoring state and national highways in Kerala for traffic violations. A motorist can be issued multiple challans for the same violation if it is caught by different cameras. 

State to raise speed limits, says minister

Launching the cameras in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government has taken the help of technology to ensure a smooth and safe travel experience for the people. Raju said the government will soon issue a notification to raise the maximum speed limit on different roads, based on their condition.

The maximum limits are fixed as per the state’s notification issued in 2014. At present, a car can run at a maximum speed of 90 kmph on four-lane tracks and 85 kmph on national highways. The Union Ministry of Road Transport had issued a notification fixing 100 kmph as the maximum speed limit on four-lane roads.

