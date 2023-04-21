Home States Kerala

CBSE schools in Kerala to introduce Students Police Cadet, National Cadet Corps 

He said since the SPC is an initiative of the state government, the students will get the opportunity to get involved in local affairs and know their homeland better.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The students of the CBSE schools in the state who were so far limited to just the scouts and guides programme as part of the social responsibility scheme, will, from the next academic year, be able to play a major role in the state government’s much-appreciated project, Students Police Cadet (SPC), and also the National Cadet Corps (NCC). 

A decision regarding this was taken in the recently-organised north zone delegate meeting of CBSE school managers, under the aegis of the Council for CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK), in Kozhikode.  

Sahodaya state secretary P Haridas said, “Students programmes enable the youth to explore and develop their innate capabilities and empower themselves to fight against substance abuse, deviant behaviour and anti-establishment violence.” He said since the SPC is an initiative of the state government, the students will get the opportunity to get involved in local affairs and know their homeland better. “The project contributes to the comprehensive development of a student. This is why we have decided to implement SPC and NCC in the curriculum,” he said.  

An official with the police department said, “By implementing the SPC project, we will be able to increase the existing strength of the force. We will train and encourage the youth to develop respect for the law and make them practice it in their daily lives. We are using the existing network, infrastructure and leadership qualities of the police department to supplement the physical, mental and academic development of the cadets,” he said.

