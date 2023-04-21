Kerala Congress’s Mathew Stephen quits party, to join new outfit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The back-to-back exits of leaders from Kerala Congress Joseph faction continued on Thursday with party vice-chairman and two-time MLA Mathew Stephen resigning from the primary membership of the party. Mathew Stephen, a former legislator who represented Udumbanchola and Idukki assembly constituencies, cited personal reasons behind the decision. However, he hinted that he will join the new party, led by former KC leader Johnny Nellore, that will be announced in Kochi on Saturday.

Calling for a new secular political outfit with a national perspective, Johnny Nellore, deputy chairman of Kerala Congress, resigned from the party on Wednesday. Prior to this, Victor T Thomas, Pathanamthitta district president of Kerala Congress, also quit the party.

“Former MLAs and other leaders from Kerala Congress and other parties will join the outfit later. I have no issues with party leader P J Joseph and handed over the resignation to him. The Oommen Chandy-Ramesh Chennithala era has come to an end in Congress and now the Congress-led UDF is a sinking ship. I am switching over for the upcoming generation,” Mathew Stephen said. He said the new outfit will work as a pressure group to hike the floor price of natural rubber to Rs 250.

The new party, which claims to have the support of all Christian Churches, is to be announced on Saturday, two days ahead of the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state. It will function as an ally of the BJP-led NDA.

KOCHI: The back-to-back exits of leaders from Kerala Congress Joseph faction continued on Thursday with party vice-chairman and two-time MLA Mathew Stephen resigning from the primary membership of the party. Mathew Stephen, a former legislator who represented Udumbanchola and Idukki assembly constituencies, cited personal reasons behind the decision. However, he hinted that he will join the new party, led by former KC leader Johnny Nellore, that will be announced in Kochi on Saturday. Calling for a new secular political outfit with a national perspective, Johnny Nellore, deputy chairman of Kerala Congress, resigned from the party on Wednesday. Prior to this, Victor T Thomas, Pathanamthitta district president of Kerala Congress, also quit the party. “Former MLAs and other leaders from Kerala Congress and other parties will join the outfit later. I have no issues with party leader P J Joseph and handed over the resignation to him. The Oommen Chandy-Ramesh Chennithala era has come to an end in Congress and now the Congress-led UDF is a sinking ship. I am switching over for the upcoming generation,” Mathew Stephen said. He said the new outfit will work as a pressure group to hike the floor price of natural rubber to Rs 250.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The new party, which claims to have the support of all Christian Churches, is to be announced on Saturday, two days ahead of the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state. It will function as an ally of the BJP-led NDA.