Plus-II results by May-end to have ripple effect on next academic year in Kerala

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The results of the Higher Secondary Plus-II examination, expected to be out by May 25, are about to affect the forthcoming academic year’s calendar as the Save A Year (SAY) / Improvement Exam that follows it could be held only after school reopening on June 1.

Classes of up to 10 days on average are lost in higher secondary schools due to the conduct of the SAY / Improvement Exam and valuation of answer scripts. This could be avoided if the Plus-II results are announced by mid-May and SAY/improvement exams are conducted before June 1, teachers point out.

After two years of Covid-induced disruptions, the Higher Secondary exams concluded as per schedule on March 30. The valuation of answer scripts began in over 80 valuation centres across the state on April 3. According to teachers, the valuation has been completed in most centres. They are oblivious to the delay in announcing the results as the tabulation work has already been completed.

“Usually, the results are announced less than two weeks after the valuation and tabulation works are over. Surprisingly, the gap is over a month this year,” said Manoj S of Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association. It is also alleged that the government does not want to upset the decades-old convention of announcing the SSLC exam results before the Plus -II.

Higher Secondary officials cited the delayed government order on grace mark guidelines as the reason why additional time was being required for result declaration. A separate circular issued by the General Education Department on Thursday (April 20) has directed schools to upload grace mark details of students by April 27.

“Usually, grace mark details are uploaded from schools before the commencement of the SSLC and Plus-II exams. Even though a policy decision was taken much earlier to award grace marks, the government took months to bring out an order to this effect. This has delayed the process further and caused a ripple effect on the declaration of results,” pointed out a source

Results awaited

Plus-II results will be announced by May 25, says Minister V Sivankutty

Valuation of Plus-II answer-scripts completed in most centres

One-month gap between valuation and result declaration decried

Inclusion of grace marks for co-curricular activities cited as reason

