PM Modi likely to meet Christian bishops, representatives during Kerala sojourn

KOCHI: Representatives of various Christian denominations, including bishops, have expressed willingness to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to Kerala next week, and the interaction will be confirmed after getting the nod from the PMO, BJP state president K Surendran said in Kochi on Thursday.

“Having realised that the initiatives of the Modi government are transforming the country, the Christian community has come forward to support the politics of development. Members of the community have dismissed the misinformation campaign by the UDF and LDF,” Surendran said.

He said the nine years of Modi government helped people assess and judge the negative politics of the Opposition. “Tens of thousands of Christians from Kerala are employed in healthcare and education sectors in northern states. There are many missionaries too.

They have rejected Opposition’s anti-Modi campaign,” he said. Surendran said BJP will organise a mega road show to welcome the PM upon his arrival in Kochi on April 24. Modi will arrive at INS Garuda, the naval air station at 5pm and take part in the road show.

“We expect a huge crowd apart from BJP supporters. The road show will mark a change in Kerala politics,” said Surendran.

After the road show, the PM will proceed to Sacred Heart College ground for the Yuvam youth conference, where he will address youngsters from across the state, Surendran said.

“Techies, students, young entrepreneurs, artists, writers, sports persons and talented people from various walks of life will attend,” he said, adding that the programme is non-political. “Only the national flag will be put up,” he said.

Talks on Kerala’s ‘devpt lag’ during Yuvam, says Surendran

Surendran said discussions on why Kerala is lagging in development sector despite having 100% literacy, educated youth and natural resources will be held at the conference.

“This (the lag) is due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of vision. The issues will be discussed in campuses and youth platforms over the next year. We will also hold discussions with social and spiritual organisations on ways to end negative politics and usher in an era of development in Kerala,” Surendran said.

BJP state vice-president K S Radhakrishnan, district president K S Shyju, state secretary S Suresh, spokesperson K V S Haridas and Yuva Morcha state president Praphul Krishnan attended Thursday’s briefing.

MEGA ROAD SHOW

BJP will organise a mega road show to welcome PM Narendra Modi on April 24. Modi will arrive at INS Garuda, the naval air station, in Kochi at 5pm and take part in the road show.

