Smart meter project: KSEB urges Kerala Minister to issue government order to cancel tender process

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The employees’ organisations in KSEB, which held talks with Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty to end the imbroglio over the Rs 8,200-crore smart meter project, insisted on issuing a government order (GO) cancelling the tendering process.

The KSEB Officers’ Association and the KSEB Power Workers Association have decided to hold a meeting with the rest of the employees’ organisations, including the pensioners’ association, next week to decide on their protest programmes. While the power minister said he had verbally asked the director board to freeze the tendering process of the smart meter project, the leaders of the two organisations told him that the board has been going ahead with the procedure parallely.

It is reliably learnt that this did not go down well with the power minister. The organisations sought to know why the minister did not initiate action against the director board if it had bypassed his verbal directive.

The KSEB Workers Federation (AITUC), KSEB Power Workers Congress (INTUC), KSEB Power Board Officers Association (INTUC), KSEB Officers Federation and the KSEB Pensioners Association have provided their support to the two organisations on the issue.



