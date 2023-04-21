Home States Kerala

Soul therapy with a swig of fresh toddy

Experience rustic life at homestays that capture the essence of the culture and history of the place.

By Varsha E A
KADAMAKKUDY: Kadamakkudy is like a secret garden waiting to be explored in your backyard. Comprising 14 picturesque islets, this is a destination that will enchant you with its natural beauty and serene atmosphere. Interestingly, the name Kadamakkudy is said to have originated from “kadannal kudungi “, which means it is not easy to leave the place once you enter – you will be trapped. It truly reflects the captivating charm of this island cluster.

Located just about 20km from the city, Kadamakkudy is the perfect escape for those seeking a peaceful getaway from the rigours of everyday life. Immerse yourself in the breathtaking scenery of paddy fields, mangroves, exotic birds, sunrises and sunsets, and traditional architecture that will transport you to another world. Breathe in the fresh air, relax and rejuvenate yourself in the lap of nature. Let the gentle breeze, the cool waters, and the chirping of the birds soothe weary minds.

Kadamakkudy is a place where you will be welcomed with open arms by the friendly locals, rich in culture and diversity. The tourism department has arranged a variety of packages to choose from. Take a one-hour cruise or stay overnight and explore the islands with boating and canoe tours, fishing trips, and bird watching.

Experience rustic life at homestays that capture the essence of the culture and history of the place. Non-vegetarians must Indulge in the exquisite seafood cuisine – don’t miss the prawn roast and karimeen pollichathu, One of the most famous toddy shops in Kochi is also located in Kadamakkudy, just in case you are looking for a heady outing!

