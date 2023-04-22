Lapse in security arrangements over Prime Minister's arrival; BJP slams Kerala Government

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state leadership has received an anonymous letter threatening a suicide attack to be carried out on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on Monday. Meanwhile, there are reports that the state intelligence report on the security preparations for the PM got leaked.

In the wake of the anonymous threat letter received by the BJP state committee and the leak of the report prepared by the Kerala police, the BJP state leadership slammed the state government for the lapse by the police. The letter in Malayalam, purportedly written by a Kochi native, Joseph Johny stated that a suicide attack would be carried out against the Prime Minister during his trip to Kerala.

However, Joseph told media persons in Kochi that he did not write any letters and that it could be a ploy to frame him by someone who had a personal vendetta against him. The police are investigating the issue based on a complaint by BJP state president K Surendran to State Police Chief Anil Kant. The BJP state committee also requested the DGP to intensify security for the Prime Minister.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, also blamed the state Home Department for the leak in the security report. The 49-page report prepared by the ADGP (Intelligence) TK Vinod Kumar warned of a security threat in Kerala. In addition, the report also pointed out the possible threat from Popular Front of India (PFI) workers in the wake of the nationwide ban on the organisation.

Meanwhile, the state police intensified the security arrangements ahead of the PM visit. Kochi City police commissioner K Sethurman has called a high-level meeting in Kochi on Sunday. Sethuraman told reporters that elaborate security arrangements have been completed and that more than 1,000 police officers will take part in the security team in Kochi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kochi on Monday to attend the youth conference 'Yuvam 2023' organised by a pro-BJP association. The PM will also take part in a roadshow. On Tuesday, the PM will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram to flag off the Vande Bharat Express train and attend an event for the launch of various projects in the state.

