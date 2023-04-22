Home States Kerala

Train arson case: Kerala DGP directs officials to hand over details to NIA

Three people, including a baby, died in the train arson incident in Kozhikode district, which had shocked the country earlier this month.

Published: 22nd April 2023 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Elathur train arson case accused Shahrukh Saifi being taken to Maloorkunnu AR police camp from the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday. (Photo | Express)

Elathur train arson case accused Shahrukh Saifi being taken to Maloorkunnu AR police camp from the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala police chief has directed the state crime branch to hand over the probe details of the recent train arson incident to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that recently took over the case.

In an order issued on Thursday, DGP Anil Kant said sanction has been accorded to transfer the criminal case, registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Railway Act and Explosive Substance Act, to the NIA's Kochi unit with immediate effect.

The crime branch superintendent of Malappuram, the investigating officer, is directed to hand over the "CD files, connected records and properties of the case" to the central agency in due course of time, the order said.

Three people, including a baby, died in the train arson incident in Kozhikode district, which had shocked the country earlier this month.

ALSO READ| Train arson attack: Cops suspect Shahrukh might have planned the attack with local help

On the night of April 2, accused Shahrukh Saifi had set his co-passengers on fire onboard the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train when it reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode.

Nine people had suffered burn injuries in the incident while three, including the toddler, were found dead on the tracks.

Police suspect that they fell while trying to escape from the fire.

ALSO READ| Kerala train arson attack: Accused denies any involvement in death of three people

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Train Arson case Train fire Kerala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp