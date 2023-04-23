Former Kerala Congress leader Victor T Thomas joins BJP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Victor T Thomas, who quit from Kerala Congress (Joseph) last week, on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Victor received the BJP membership from Prakash Javadekar, BJP’s prabhari for Kerala, at a function held at the BJP office in Kochi. He announced the decision to join BJP after arriving at the party's office here along with BJP state president K Surendran.

Victor was the Pathanamthitta district president of the Kerala Congress (Joseph). He was also the Pathanamthitta district president of UDF.



Victor contested twice from Thiruvalla as a UDF candidate but lost both elections.



After he quit Kerala Congress (Joseph) last week, there were speculations that he would join the new political outfit National Progressive Party (NPP) floated by a splinter group of leaders from Kerala Congress (Joseph) such as Johny Nellore and Mathew Stephen.

