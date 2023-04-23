Home States Kerala

Former Kerala Congress leader Victor T Thomas joins BJP

Victor received the BJP membership from Prakash Javadekar, BJP’s prabhari for Kerala, at a function held at the BJP office in Kochi.

Published: 23rd April 2023 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Victor T Thomas, who quit from Kerala Congress (Joseph) last week, on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Victor received the BJP membership from Prakash Javadekar, BJP’s prabhari for Kerala, at a function held at the BJP office in Kochi. He announced the decision to join BJP after arriving at the party's office here along with BJP state president K Surendran.

ALSO READ | Kerala Congress’s Mathew Stephen quits party, to join new outfit

Victor was the Pathanamthitta district president of the Kerala Congress (Joseph). He was also the Pathanamthitta district president of UDF.

Victor contested twice from Thiruvalla as a UDF candidate but lost both elections.

After he quit Kerala Congress (Joseph) last week, there were speculations that he would join the new political outfit National Progressive Party (NPP) floated by a splinter group of leaders from Kerala Congress (Joseph) such as Johny Nellore and Mathew Stephen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Victor T Thomas Kerala Congress BJP UDF National Progressive Party
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp