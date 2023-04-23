Johnny Nellore announces new political outfit in Kerala, V V Augustine named chairman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Kerala Congress MLA Johnny Nellore, who recently resigned from the Kerala Congress Joseph faction, announced the formation of a new political party called the National Progressive Party (NPP) in Kochi on Saturday. Nellore will be the working chairman, while V V Augustine, a former member of the National Minorities Commission, will be the chairman of the party.

Nellore resigned from his posts as the deputy chairman of the Kerala Congress and the UDF secretary on April 19, and he called for the formation of a new political outfit with a national perspective. The party claims to have the backing of the church but denies having any affiliation with any political or religious organisations. “We have neither special affinity nor untouchability towards any of the political or communal outfits. We are working for the protection of farmers’ interests. We will demand the Central and state governments exclude Kerala completely from the buffer zone,” Nellore said.

The party has no particular affinity towards any political party or front, according to Augustine, and will work independently. The party plans to strengthen its position before entering into an alliance with any existing parties or fronts. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the prominent leaders of the world and NPP will meet him to raise the party’s demands for protecting farmers’ interests.

The new party has named Mathew Stephen, who resigned from the Joseph group along with Nellore, as its vice-chairman. Other office bearers include K D Louis, Sunny Thomas, Joy Abraham, Thambi Erumelikkara, C P Sugathan, Elizabeth Kadavan, and George Abraham.

The NPP plans to hold a large gathering of party workers in Kochi within the next three months, with the participation of around one lakh workers. Additionally, the party’s activities will be extended to other states of the country.

