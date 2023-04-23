Home States Kerala

Trivandrum to Kasaragod in 8.05 hours, Vande Bharat to halt at Shoranur Junction

As per the final schedule, Vande Bharat will have nine stops, with Shoranur Junction added to the list.

Published: 23rd April 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Express (File photo| T P Sooraj, EPS)

Vande Bharat Express (File photo| T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Southern Railway has announced the final schedule of the Vande Bharat Express train from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, with a running time of 8 hours and 5 minutes. This will be only around 54 minutes less than the running time of Rajadhani Express — currently the fastest service in the state — from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. 

As per the final schedule, Vande Bharat will have nine stops, with Shoranur Junction added to the list. However, the Tirur stop, which was announced earlier, has been nixed. The train will have halts at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. The demand to introduce a stop at Chengannur has been rejected by the Southern Railway. The train will have a two-minute stop at stations, except in Ernakulam Town where it will halt for three minutes. The service will be available for six days, except Thursdays. 

Earlier, the Railways was planning to keep Vande Bharat’s trip duration under 7 hours, and this could be achieved only by limiting the number of stops. The curves and inclines pose a major challenge for the train to operate at its maximum speed in Kerala. PM Narendra Modi will flag off the service from Thiruvananthapuram Central Station at 10.30 am on Tuesday.  

Inaugural service to have 14 stops

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will attend the function. 

To provide an opportunity for children, rail enthusiasts and the public to get a glimpse of the prestigious train service, the inaugural trip of Thiruvananthapuram Central - Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express will have stoppages at 14 railway stations en route. The regular services will begin on Wednesday from Kasaragod station at 2.30 pm. 

It will reach Thiruvananthapuram by 10.35 pm. The service from Thiruvananthapuram will start at 5.20 am on Friday and will reach Kasaragod by 1.25 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trivandrum to Kasargod Vande Bharat
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp