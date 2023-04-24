Development & politics in focus as PM arrives in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Weeks after announcing that BJP’s next target is Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kochi on Monday amid much fanfare. Politics, development and initiatives for the youth in the state will be the focus of the prime minister’s two-day visit to the state.

Modi, who arrives at the Kochi Naval Base air station around 2pm, will address ‘Yuvam 2023’ at SH College ground, Thevara, at 5pm, where around one lakh youngsters from different parts of the state are expected to gather, according to BJP office-bearers. The prime minister will also take part in a roadshow covering a 1.8-km distance from Venduruthy to Thevara in the city.

Perhaps the most-keenly watched item on the prime minister’s itinerary on Monday is his meeting with bishops and heads of the Church. Though BJP leaders claim that around eight bishops will attend PM’s dinner meeting at Taj Malabar Hotel in Willingdon Island, it is learnt that only three bishops/Church heads have confirmed their participation.

The meeting with bishops and the Church heads assumes significance in the wake of BJP’s recent Christian outreach programme. While Modi visited Delhi’s Sacred Heart Cathedral Church on Easter Sunday (April 9), the local BJP leaders met various bishops and other heads of the church during that day in Kerala.

‘Yuvam 2023’ will be a game changer: Surendran

In a tweet on Sunday, Modi said: “The youth of Kerala is known for their phenomenal talent. In the evening tomorrow (April 24), I will interact with the youth of Kerala at the Yuvam 2023 Mega Youth Conclave in Kochi.” Prime Minister Modi’s interaction with the youth is positioned amid reports that a large segment of the state’s youngsters are going abroad for higher studies or for job opportunities.

BJP state president K Surendran said ‘Yuvam 2023’ will be a game changer, and it will be a coming together of youth for the development of the state. Modi, who leaves for Thiruvananthapuram at 10am on Tuesday, will launch a slew of development projects. He will flag off the Vande Bharat Express, lay the foundation stone for the country’s Digital Science Park and launch the Kochi Water Metro service online.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations. Modi said the Vande Bharat train, which will cover 11 districts of the state, will greatly benefit tourism and commerce. The Digital Science Park, he said, will be a great addition to the vibrant city of Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, on the eve of PM’s visit, CPM’s youth wing DYFI held ‘Young India Ask the PM 100 Questions’ at various parts of the state on Sunday, in a move to counter BJP’s attempt to woo the youth of the state.

Man behind hoax suicide bomb threat arrested

Kochi: The police on Sunday arrested a 53-year-old Kochi native who threatened a suicide bomb attack on PM Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to the state. Xavier Anjanikal was arrested for writing the letter

that was received at the BJP headquarters office last week

