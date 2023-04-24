Elathur train arson: NIA to move court for Saifi’s custody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) that took over the probe in the Elathur train arson case will be approaching the NIA court in Kochi seeking the custody of the sole accused Shahrukh Saifi soon. Sources said that NIA is looking to grill the accused this week.

The anti-terrorism agency will be approaching the NIA court for a production warrant against Saifi who is currently lodged at the High-Security Prison at Viyyur in Thrissur. Once the production warrant is issued, the NIA would seek the custody of Saifi.

According to sources, NIA is currently evaluating the evidence and statements collected by the special investigation team of the Kerala police formed to probe the case. The preliminary analysis of the digital evidence is also going on. The SIT team of the Kerala police had concluded that Saifi was radicalised online and torched the train by pouring petrol on passengers.

The NIA took over the probe after the Kerala police added Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against Saifi. On April 2, Saifi poured petrol on the passengers of the Alappuzha - Kannur Executive Express and torched a compartment.

