Home States Kerala

Elathur train arson: NIA to move court for Saifi’s custody

According to sources, NIA is currently evaluating the evidence and statements collected by the special investigation team of the Kerala police formed to probe the case.

Published: 24th April 2023 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Elathur train arson case accused Shahrukh Saifi being taken to Maloorkunnu AR police camp from the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday. (Photo | Express)

Elathur train arson case accused Shahrukh Saifi being taken to Maloorkunnu AR police camp from the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) that took over the probe in the Elathur train arson case will be approaching the NIA court in Kochi seeking the custody of the sole accused Shahrukh Saifi soon. Sources said that NIA is looking to grill the accused this week. 

The anti-terrorism agency will be approaching the NIA court for a production warrant against Saifi who is currently lodged at the High-Security Prison at Viyyur in Thrissur. Once the production warrant is issued, the NIA would seek the custody of Saifi. 

According to sources, NIA is currently evaluating the evidence and statements collected by the special investigation team of the Kerala police formed to probe the case.  The preliminary analysis of the digital evidence is also going on. The SIT team of the Kerala police had concluded that Saifi was radicalised online and torched the train by pouring petrol on passengers.

The NIA took over the probe after the Kerala police added Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against Saifi.  On April 2, Saifi poured petrol on the passengers of the Alappuzha - Kannur Executive Express and torched a compartment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elathur train arson case Shahrukh Saifi Train Fire
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp