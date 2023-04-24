Home States Kerala

Include geriatric care in curriculum, say experts

“The number of youngsters in the state is declining, and only a few youngsters are willing to take care of the ageing population. Kerala is in a crisis at the moment."

Published: 24th April 2023 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Teacher , school , teachers , class

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inclusion of geriatric care in the school curriculum is more important than ever due to the state’s growing share of elderly population, according to experts. Jiji Philip, the CEO of Travancore Foundation, an NGO based in Kottayam for assisted living,  emphasised the need for geriatric care to be included in the school curriculum and offered as a credit-based task or activity at the graduation level. 

“The number of youngsters in the state is declining, and only a few youngsters are willing to take care of the ageing population. Kerala is in a crisis at the moment. Thus, geriatric care and its significance have to be addressed in the school curriculum, and geriatric care should be offered as a credit-based task or activity at the graduation level,” said Jiji. He was speaking at a panel discussion on Care for All Elders - Kerala’s Geriatric Model, organised as part of the International Conclave on Healthy Ageing. 

Jiji also said the government should come up with innovative plans for elderly care. With over 45 lakh elderly people living in Kerala, and by 2026, 20% of the state’s population set to be aged 65 or older, a hybrid approach with public and private participation in elder care is required. 

“We require volunteers. The crisis may be resolved with the introduction of a classification of elderly persons.  The elderly population can be cared for to some extent by young individuals,” said Brahmaputhran, the treasurer of the Senior Living Association of Kerala (SLAK).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
geriatric care ageing population
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp