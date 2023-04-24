Include geriatric care in curriculum, say experts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inclusion of geriatric care in the school curriculum is more important than ever due to the state’s growing share of elderly population, according to experts. Jiji Philip, the CEO of Travancore Foundation, an NGO based in Kottayam for assisted living, emphasised the need for geriatric care to be included in the school curriculum and offered as a credit-based task or activity at the graduation level.

“The number of youngsters in the state is declining, and only a few youngsters are willing to take care of the ageing population. Kerala is in a crisis at the moment. Thus, geriatric care and its significance have to be addressed in the school curriculum, and geriatric care should be offered as a credit-based task or activity at the graduation level,” said Jiji. He was speaking at a panel discussion on Care for All Elders - Kerala’s Geriatric Model, organised as part of the International Conclave on Healthy Ageing.

Jiji also said the government should come up with innovative plans for elderly care. With over 45 lakh elderly people living in Kerala, and by 2026, 20% of the state’s population set to be aged 65 or older, a hybrid approach with public and private participation in elder care is required.

“We require volunteers. The crisis may be resolved with the introduction of a classification of elderly persons. The elderly population can be cared for to some extent by young individuals,” said Brahmaputhran, the treasurer of the Senior Living Association of Kerala (SLAK).

