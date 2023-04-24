Living in fear of dying? Come talk about it at the ‘Death Cafe’

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Do you fear... death? Do you fear that dark abyss? All your deeds laid bare, all your sins punished? The lines delivered by Davy Jones, at his chilling best, to the protagonist Jack Sparrow in the popular movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest capture man’s historically obsessive distress over the end of life.

Is this the reality you live with? Do you still shy away from any news involving death? The Institute of Palliative Medicine, located near the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital is keen to encourage discussions about death and empower people to talk about it. The institute is hosting a ‘Death Cafe’ on April 26 at 4pm to provide a unique opportunity for people to share their thoughts, concerns and desires about death and dying.

“It is all about a bunch of people gathering over tea, coffee and snacks to discuss all things death,” an organiser said. “Death is the final reality of life. But it is surprising how so few people are ready for this inevitable truth. People in fact even believe it will never occur to them, well until it hits them. Death Cafe is an informal session where people share their experiences from the death of their loved ones, how they coped, the truths they learnt and so on,” the organiser added.

Make reservation, share your thoughts

The Institute of Palliative Medicine, located near the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, will host the ‘Death Cafe’ on April 26 at 4pm. Registration fee is D100 per person. For details and to book slots, contact 7034062364.

