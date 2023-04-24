Home States Kerala

Nine customs officials sacked for helping smugglers at Kozhikode airport

The crime was first detected in 2021 following a joint raid conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the CBI at the airport. 

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  Helping smugglers proved costly for nine customs officials posted at Kozhikode airport. Following an internal investigation, Commissioner of Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) Rajendra Kumar ordered the dismissal of customs superintendents S Asha and Ganapathi Potty, inspectors Yogesh, Yasser Arafat, Sudheer Kumar, Naresh Gulia and V Minimol, and head havildars Ashokan and Francis. 

Two other officials, one of them retired, also face punitive action.  The crime was first detected in 2021 following a joint raid conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the CBI at the airport. 

The raids followed repeated allegations from passengers and organisations that customs officials were facilitating gold smuggling. During the raid, the agencies identified procedural lapses by the officials while on duty. Later, the agencies seized Indian and foreign currencies from the offices and official quarters of some of the customs officials. 

