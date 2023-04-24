Home States Kerala

State’s first Vande Bharat Express to start regular ops from Wednesday 

The first train (20633) will start running from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram on April 26. The service from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will start on April 28.

Published: 24th April 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Express (File photo| PTI)

Vande Bharat Express (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod will start regular operations from Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural service from Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on Tuesday.  

The first train (20633) will start running from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram on April 26. The service from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will start on April 28. The railways fixed the fare and opened the bookings on Sunday. 

The fare from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod is Rs 1,590 (chair car) and Rs 2,880 (executive chair car), while from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam, it is Rs 435 (CC) and `820 (EC). There is a slight variation in the return service. The trip from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram will cost Rs 1,520 (CC) and Rs 2,815 (EC), while those travelling from Kasaragod to Kannur need to pay Rs 445 (CC) and Rs 840 (EC). All the fares are inclusive of catering charges.

The train will halt at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. The stop will be of two minutes each, barring Ernakulam Town where the train will stop for three minutes. The Southern Railway rejected the demand for a stop at Chengannur. The service will be available on all days except Thursdays. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express Thiruvananthapuram Kasaragod Narendra Modi
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp