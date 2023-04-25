Centre to seek report from Kerala on intel leak

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre will seek a report from the state government on the reported leak of confidential intelligence documents related to the security arrangements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state.

The leak of the document prepared by Intelligence ADGP T K Vinod Kumar caught the department red-faced after the material found its way to public domain.

Sources said the Special Protection Group (SPG) will first submit a report on the incident to the Central government. After that, the Centre will either seek a report or comment from the state government on the matter.

The intelligence document issued on Friday had details of the threat perceptions against the PM as well as the general security arrangements, including the names of the officers on duty. The sources said though the information that has been leaked is not extremely classified, still the security agencies would not take it lightly.

“The leak of information is always treated as a serious lapse. If the leak is found to be intentional, then the seriousness of the matter will be very high. The Central government will seek a report from the state government through proper channels regarding the lapse,” the sources added.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the document was sent to the officers concerned through the department’s intranet. Normally classified information is dispatched as sealed envelopes to the officers to ensure secrecy. “While sending information via the intranet of the police department, there are chances of unintended receivers getting access to it. That could have led to the leak of the document,” an officer of the state police told TNIE.

