Gemini Sankaran, doyen of Indian circus, dies at 99

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Morkkoth Vengakkandi Sankaran, popularly known as Gemini Sankaran, 99, the pioneer of the Indian circus industry and the founder of Gemini Circus, Jumbo Circus and The Great Royal Circus, passed away at a private hospital in Kannur on Sunday at 11.40 pm. He was under treatment for age-related ailments for the past week.

Born on June 13, 1924, to Kolasseriyil Kavinissery Raman Nair and Moorkkoth Kalyani Amma, Sankaran learnt the art of circus from Thalassery native Keeleri Kunhikkannan for three years. He then opened a grocery shop in his native but had to shut it down after suffering huge losses. Later, he joined the army and returned to Thalassery after the second world war.

By then, his guru Keeleri Kunhikkannan had died and Sankaran continued his circus training under M K Raman of Thalassery. After two years of training under Raman, Sankaran went to Kolkata and started working with the Bose Lion Circus Company as an artist. He later joined the National Circus Company.

Sankaran’s life changed after he decided to buy Vijaya Circus Company for Rs 6,000 in 1951. He changed the name of the company to Gemini Circus, based on his zodiac sign. The first performance of the company was held at Bilimora in Gujarat on August 15, 1951.

In 1977, Sankaran launched his second venture, Jumbo Circus, and later went on to start his third company, The Great Royal Circus. The mortal remains were brought to his house at Varam around 10.30 am on Monday. The funeral will be held at Payyambalam on Tuesday. He is survived by children Ajay Sankar, Ashok Sankar and Renu Shankar. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death.

“Gemini Sankaran played a key role in popularising Indian Circus on the world stage,” said Pinarayi. “He handled both the roles, as an artist and as an owner of many circus companies, with ease. He maintained a cordial personal relationships with many world leaders, including prime ministers and presidents of the country. His death comes as a great loss to the world of circus and the people of the state,” said Pinarayi.

