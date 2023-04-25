Home States Kerala

PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Kerala capital; thousands line up to see him

Besides the thousands gathered on the roadside, cutouts of the PM and the Vande Bharat Express were also put up along the nearly six km-long routes to the railway station.

Published: 25th April 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow, in Kochi, Monday, April 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow, in Kochi, Monday, April 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome in the Kerala state capital on Tuesday when he arrived here as part of his two-day visit to the state to attend various programmes and launch several projects, including flagging off of the Vande Bharat Express.

After Modi landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, his journey to the Central Railway Station was akin to a roadshow as thousands lined up on the roadsides, hours in advance, to greet him and showered him with flowers as his cavalcade passed them.

The PM briefly stood on the footboard of his vehicle, surrounded by SPG personnel, to wave at the public as well as party workers and supporters on the roadside who cheered him on with drum beats and chants of 'Modi'.

Along the entire route from the airport to the railway station, thousands of people of all ages and from all walks of life as well as BJP workers and supporters, carrying party flags and placards of Modi, were gathered on the roadside braving the hot and humid weather.

Besides the thousands gathered on the roadside, cutouts of the PM and the Vande Bharat Express were also put up along the nearly six km-long routes to the railway station.

The entire state capital was under a tight security net, with the deployment of hundreds of police personnel and stringent traffic restrictions, as the PM travelled from the airport to the railway station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Modi Kerala visit Vande Bharat Express
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp