Yuvam: PM Modi meets heads of Churches during Kerala visit

BJP state president K Surendran, who was present at the meeting, said the discussion was very cordial and the bishops shared their views on the state’s development.

PM Modi during his visit in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Taking BJP’s Christian outreach programme to the next level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met heads of eight Christian denominations in the state on Monday evening. 

The Church leaders shared their concerns related to the community and the state’s development with the PM during the meeting held at Hotel Taj Malabar in Kochi.

The Church delegation included Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Malankara  Orthodox Church supreme head Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Jacobite Church head Metropolitan Joseph Mor Gregorios, Knanaya Catholic Archeparchy of Kottayam Bishop Mathew Moolakkat, Chaladean Syrian Church of the East Metropolitan of India and South Gulf Countries Mar Awgin Kuriakose, Catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church  Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Archbishop of Verapoly Latin Catholic Church Joseph Joy Kalathiparambil and Knanaya Syrian Church Chief Metropolitan Kuriakose Mor Severios.

BJP state president K Surendran, who was present at the meeting, said the discussion was very cordial and the bishops shared their views on the state’s development. Though the bishops were expected to raise various issues, including attacks on Christian institutions and missionaries in the North, sources said no such discussions took place.

