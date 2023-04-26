AI camera deal not transparent, have evidence, claims Opposition leader in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging that the tender awarded for installing AI cameras to curb traffic violations was not transparent, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan claimed that he has evidence in this regard in his possession. “The contract was awarded flouting all norms. Some companies based in Kannur are behind this. The chief minister should respond to the matter,” he said at a press conference held at North Paravoor on Tuesday.

Four companies participated in the tender process. Of these, one company was initially rejected due to lack of technical qualification. Three other companies participated in the tender. SRIT, the company that came first on the list, was awarded the contract. Ashoka Bilcol, which came second, is a construction company that handles bridge and road construction contracts.

It does not have any experience in software sector. However, they are linked to SRIT which came in first place. Ashoka is the company that subcontracted SRIT in the K-Phone deal. The third company, Akshara Enterprises, is also associated with SRIT Company. These companies formed a cartel to grab the contract, Satheesan said.

KOCHI: Alleging that the tender awarded for installing AI cameras to curb traffic violations was not transparent, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan claimed that he has evidence in this regard in his possession. “The contract was awarded flouting all norms. Some companies based in Kannur are behind this. The chief minister should respond to the matter,” he said at a press conference held at North Paravoor on Tuesday. Four companies participated in the tender process. Of these, one company was initially rejected due to lack of technical qualification. Three other companies participated in the tender. SRIT, the company that came first on the list, was awarded the contract. Ashoka Bilcol, which came second, is a construction company that handles bridge and road construction contracts. It does not have any experience in software sector. However, they are linked to SRIT which came in first place. Ashoka is the company that subcontracted SRIT in the K-Phone deal. The third company, Akshara Enterprises, is also associated with SRIT Company. These companies formed a cartel to grab the contract, Satheesan said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });