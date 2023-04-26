Kerala Cabinet decides to re-appoint sacked higher secondary teachers 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a relief to 68 government higher secondary junior teachers who were sacked last month, the state cabinet has decided to reappoint them by creating 68 supernumerary posts from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2025.

The PSC-recruited teachers were "discharged for want of vacancies" on March 31 after they did not have the sufficient workload of seven to 14 periods a week prescribed for junior teachers. Their termination created huge resentment among the teaching community.

The state government will bear the expenses of bringing back to Kerala Malayalis who would be evacuated from strife-torn Sudan and brought to various airports by the Union Government. The cabinet decided to entrust Norka Department with the task.

The cabinet also decided to increase by another year the term of the Kerala Fishermen Debt Relief Commission with effect from April 28, 2023. Justice PS Gopinathan, presently the Ombudsman for local bodies, will be given full additional charge of the chairperson of the Commission.

The cabinet ratified the amendments made to the Kerala Medical Education (Regulation and Control of Admission to. Private Medical Educational Institutions) and also decided to create a higher secondary teacher (Arabic) post in Kadavathoor Vocational Higher Secondary School.

